What would it mean for the West if giants like China, Russia, India, and other countries switch entirely to settlements in their national currencies? Belarusian Institute of Strategic Research analyst Nikita Tatishchev addressed this issue.

The expert immediately responded that it would imply a certain transformation, which was laid even not in this decade but in the previous one, related to the issue of multipolarity. Initially, this was discussed at the level of political and public rhetoric, but now it is moving into the economic sphere, directly affecting the production of goods and bypassing sanctions.

"One of the markers of the effectiveness of multipolarity is that sanctions cannot carry the destructive impact they were aimed at. There was a big question: what is the purpose of sanctions? Is it a stick method? Or to financially destroy a country?" said the analyst.