3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Pushilin: The media and pseudo-opposition want their own country to live worse, but this is a flawed
Minsk's role in strengthening regional security is serious. But how it is evaluated and seen abroad.
The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Belarus has taken on the role of a state that hears and does much more than can even be voiced.
I would assign a much more serious role to Belarus in terms of security, taking into account the risks and threats that come from the closest neighbors. And, of course, the position of the Republic, as well as the position of the head of state, is of great importance here.
The head of the DPR also explained how he regards the attacks on Belarus against the guys who come from Donbass for rehabilitation.
"It turns out that the media and the pseudo-opposition want their own country to live worse, but this is a flawed position. However, they need to say something and work out the finances that are poured into them," Denis Pushilin stated.
He also noted that this infusion comes from Western intelligence or other non-profit organizations, various kinds of foundations. In the DPR, they still see and feel the consequences, because similar actions took place in Ukraine on the eve of 2014, if we talk about Belarus and 2020. "Of course, the role of Alexander Lukashenko's personality played the key role. We saw something else. It is one thing when the leader stays with his people and withstands the blow, external aggression and does not allow the country to fall into the abyss. And it's another thing when the head of state just runs away, and the country goes to pieces," Denis Pushilin said.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All