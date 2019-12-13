Pushilin: The media and pseudo-opposition want their own country to live worse, but this is a flawed

Minsk's role in strengthening regional security is serious. But how it is evaluated and seen abroad.

The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Belarus has taken on the role of a state that hears and does much more than can even be voiced.

I would assign a much more serious role to Belarus in terms of security, taking into account the risks and threats that come from the closest neighbors. And, of course, the position of the Republic, as well as the position of the head of state, is of great importance here. Denis Pushilin

The head of the DPR also explained how he regards the attacks on Belarus against the guys who come from Donbass for rehabilitation.

"It turns out that the media and the pseudo-opposition want their own country to live worse, but this is a flawed position. However, they need to say something and work out the finances that are poured into them," Denis Pushilin stated.