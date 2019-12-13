Readiness to use tactical nuclear weapons is the best means of deterring potential aggression

Here, for example, is the opinion of the editor of the magazine "National Defense" Igor Korotchenko: "Any attack on the territory of Belarus will mean the use of the entire arsenal of available weapons. And the country has them."

"There are Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the territory of Belarus, and the Belarusian Armed Forces have the appropriate carriers. Iskander-M missile systems, which today form the basis of the Belarusian strike potential. The President of Belarus, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has a very clear reputation as a person who, if he says something, he will do it. Therefore, in response to aggression from the territory of Poland, Lithuania, or some other NATO country, an action of retaliation will immediately follow, including the use of nuclear weapons that Belarus has. And, of course, the Belarusian Armed Forces will rely on the power of the Russian Federation. In this regard, the very readiness to use tactical nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on Belarus will be the best means of deterring potential aggression."