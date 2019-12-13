Belarusian-Uzbek tourist forum held in Minsk. What will the experts discuss?

Minsk is hosting the Belarusian-Uzbek tourist forum for the first time. On September 13, the President Hotel will bring together travel agents, trade unions, representatives of specialized ministries and business circles.

At the plenary session, experts will discuss the prospects of cooperation in tourism, training of personnel for the tourism industry, as well as the development of health tourism. By the way, Uzbekistan is among the top ten countries in exporting tourist services in Belarus.

Last year alone, almost 33 thousand citizens of Uzbekistan visited our country. In addition, there is an active air service between the two countries. There are 5 flights a week between Minsk and Tashkent. Taking into account the friendly historical ties between the two countries, the work is also underway to increase business activity and expand cooperation, including in tourism, at the regional level.