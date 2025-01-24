100 tons of powdered milk and 10 Belarusian ambulances sent to Lebanon by order of Lukashenko

Our country has advocated for peace, as well as multi-vector policy, then and now. The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry is currently on a visit to Beirut. Our delegation has an important mission: Maxim Ryzhenkov conveyed a personal message from the President of Belarus to the head of state, congratulations on his election to the highest state post. Joseph Aoun was elected to this post in early January. Under the new leadership, the republic will have to overcome a severe military-political and economic crisis. As a gesture of goodwill and support for the Lebanese people, 100 tons of powdered milk and 10 ambulances were transferred - this is the decision of the Belarusian leader. Part of the cargo has already been delivered to Beirut.

A small country in the Middle East, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea - Lebanon. You can drive around it in just 3.5 hours. To imagine the real size of the country, let us cite just one fact: Lebanon can fit 20 times on the territory of Belarus.

Minsk is ready to develop cooperation with Beirut

Belarus is ready to develop bilateral cooperation with Lebanon in an atmosphere of mutual respect, implement joint humanitarian and trade and economic projects, and support each other at international venues. The position of official Minsk was voiced at a meeting with the new president by the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. Maxim Ryzhenkov conveyed a personal message from the Belarusian leader. In it, Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Aoun on his election to the highest state post.

Alexander Lukashenko wished for a speedy solution to the complex problems facing the country and invited the Lebanese leader to Minsk. Personal contacts always contribute to the intensification of work on the bilateral track.

A pleasant gift was handed over by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov from the President and the people of Belarus.

Along with a message from the President and the people of Belarus, 100 tons of dry milk and 10 ambulances were handed over as a gesture of friendship and support for the Lebanese people. The plane with the first batch of cargo has already arrived at Beirut airport.

Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon:

"A wonderful opportunity to meet with you and your delegation to personally thank you and the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for the gift. Thank you for the invitation to visit your country. You said that Belarus is a small country. The value of the gift is not in its quantity, but in its ideological content, this gift will truly revive hope in the souls of the Lebanese. It shows the love of the Belarusian people for the Lebanese. We will discuss with the government steps to intensify our bilateral agenda. It will be an honor for me to visit Belarus at a convenient time."

The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon

The parties discussed the prospects for developing dialogue between the two states and at a meeting with the leadership of the Lebanese foreign policy corps. With the new President, the local government has been completely renewed; the cabinet of ministers was formed just three days ago. The meeting with the Belarusian delegation is the first for the Lebanese Foreign Minister after officially taking office.