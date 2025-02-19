Belarus Gains Observer Status in Asian Parliamentary Assembly

Belarus is advocating for the unification of parliamentary efforts to construct a just global security framework and to forge a common strategy to prevent interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

This was announced by the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic, Natalya Kochanova, today in Baku at the plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly. Established almost 20 years ago, the Assembly unites dozens of parliaments. Belarus enjoys long-standing and amicable relations with the member states of the Assembly. Our country is a staunch proponent of unifying and constructive ideals: the establishment of a just world order, the creation of a multipolar world, and the strengthening of inter-parliamentary exchange of experiences. Belarus is committed to advancing these ideals through collective efforts.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, stated: "In the 21st century, it is imperative to build an indivisible and just global security architecture, to constructively develop our nations for the sake of present and future generations, and to formulate a shared strategy to prevent external interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. Interregional cooperation can serve as a driving force for further rapprochement between our countries, which, undoubtedly, will have positive socio-economic effects. This includes stimulating business and investment activity in the regions, implementing joint projects, and establishing localized growth points. Enormous potential is also seen in the development of humanitarian and cultural cooperation. Projects in these spheres foster friendship and unite peoples. Belarus is, without question, interested in fruitful interaction with all countries in this direction."

Belarus participates in the work of various international organizations in a multilateral format. Last year, it became a full member of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and a partner country of BRICS. Membership in these structures contributes to ensuring joint security, building economic relations, and mutual enrichment of cultural and humanitarian ties between our peoples. And today, Belarus has received observer status in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, remarked: "We consistently promote international cooperation on inter-parliamentary platforms. And today's event, Belarus' receipt of observer status in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, essentially completes the cycle of our involvement in all major regional inter-parliamentary structures. We submitted an official application for observer status to this esteemed organization in October. Our application was positively reviewed by all member states of this organization. And today, this application has received the official approval of the Assembly. The Assembly is being held under the motto, 'The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Strengthening International Cooperation.' And this accurately reflects the aspirations of all member states and observer countries of this organization, of which there are approximately 60 today, to develop and strengthen multilateral cooperation, to contribute to the strengthening of regional and global security, to ensure sustainable development, and to discuss pressing issues on the international agenda."