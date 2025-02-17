In what areas of cooperation are Belarus and Azerbaijan interested?

Belarus and Azerbaijan are actively promoting their joint projects and agreements, reached at the highest level. Today, a delegation of the Belarusian Parliament, led by Chairman of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova, began an official visit to this country. The focus is on the economy. The course is set on increasing mutual trade. The two sides are also actively developing humanitarian projects.

The strategic partnership between Belarus and Azerbaijan has reached a new level in 2024, thanks to a combination of economic and humanitarian initiatives, while the personal relationships between the leaders have laid a solid foundation for this. The parliaments are playing a key role in legislative consolidation of agreements. In the opinion of experts, cooperation can become a model for post-Soviet space, and mutual trade has all the opportunities to break a record this year.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairpersonof the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"We have excellent results in trade-economic cooperation. Of course, we need to work together even more to achieve higher results, because the economy is very important."

Sagiba Gafarova, the Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan noted that Belarus-Azerbaijan relations can serve as an example for many countries. Azerbaijan is satisfied with the development of relations between the parliaments of the two states.

During the expanded meeting, they discussed projects that need an impetus for their promotion. There are no closed topics for the two states with 12 key areas. The discussion is not only about mutual trade, but also about the development of industrial cooperation.

The parliaments of both countries are actively participating in the ratification of agreements and creating a legal framework for cooperation. Among the perspectives are the involvement of business in cooperation, participation of Belarus in the restoration of Karabakh and development of transport corridors.

Respect for tradition is an important part of parliamentary diplomacy. The Belarusian delegation visited the Alley of Honor, laid a wreath from the National Assembly at the grave of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. They also paid their respects at the Eternal Flame on the Alley of Martyrs.