Kochanova: In the 21st century we need to build entire and equitable global security

Belarus calls the parliaments for joint efforts to build equitable global security and to develop a common strategy to prevent intervention in the domestic affairs of sovereign states.

This was stated by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova at the plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku on February 19.

The structure was established almost 20 years ago and unites dozens of parliaments. Belarus has long-standing good relations with the Member States of the Assembly. Our country is an adherent of the unifying and creative ideas of building an equitable international order and a multipolar world, strengthening the interparliamentary exchange of expertise. Belarus aims at promoting these ideas through collective efforts.

"In the 21st century, it is necessary to build equitable and fair global security, constructively develop our countries for the sake of the present and future generations, to develop a common strategy to prevent foreign interference in internal affairs of sovereign states," said Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus. - The driver of further convergence of our countries can be interregional cooperation, which will undoubtedly have positive socio-economic impact. This is the promotion of business and investment activity in the regions, implementation of joint projects, and formation of local growth areas. There is also a great potential in the development of humanitarian and cultural cooperation. Projects in these spheres strengthen friendship and bring peoples together. Belarus is undoubtedly interested in fruitful cooperation with all countries in this area."