Libyan Field Marshal Expresses Interest in Establishing Strategic Cooperation with Belarus

Welcoming the Belarusian leader, the high-ranking foreign guest thanked for the invitation to visit Minsk and for the opportunity to meet, noting that he was very happy to visit Belarus, about which he had heard a lot of good things. According to him, there is an rapid development of various spheres here, while the situation has remained peaceful and calm for many years, despite the fact that there are many points of tension around Belarus. The ability to sustain peace and comfort of the community, as Belarus does, is an example to which many other states aspire, said the Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army.