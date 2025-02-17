3.54 RUB
Libyan Field Marshal Expresses Interest in Establishing Strategic Cooperation with Belarus
Field Marshal and Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Belqasim Omar Haftar during the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed interest in establishing strategic cooperation with Belarus, BelTA informs.
Welcoming the Belarusian leader, the high-ranking foreign guest thanked for the invitation to visit Minsk and for the opportunity to meet, noting that he was very happy to visit Belarus, about which he had heard a lot of good things. According to him, there is an rapid development of various spheres here, while the situation has remained peaceful and calm for many years, despite the fact that there are many points of tension around Belarus. The ability to sustain peace and comfort of the community, as Belarus does, is an example to which many other states aspire, said the Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army.
According to him, the wise leadership of the country has made the Republic of Belarus a high-tech state that runs production of various state-of-the-art equipment, including industrial and agrarian ones. "Everything is developing at a high level in your country," said Khalifa Belkasim Haftar.
"We very much want to develop cooperation with you so that it is mutually beneficial, in the interests of the two countries and peoples," said the Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army. - We have a great wish to establish a strategic cooperation between us, Mr. President, for the future."