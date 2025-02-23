Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates People of Estonia on Independence Day

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of his fellow countrymen and himself, extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Estonia on their Independence Day. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus places great importance on maintaining friendly relations with Estonia, founded on historical and cultural closeness, long-standing friendship, and mutual respect. "We must cherish and honor the legacy bestowed upon us by our ancestors," he remarked in his message.

Regrettably, at this juncture, artificially created barriers hinder the revival of mutual trust and dialogue, the President noted.

"I firmly believe that, through our joint efforts, we will overcome all temporary constraints for the prosperity and well-being of our nations. Engaging and conversing with our neighbors, even in challenging times, and striving to resolve all issues peacefully is the most commendable path. I reaffirm that Belarus has always been and will continue to be an advocate of this approach," the head of state underscored.