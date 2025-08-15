A historic meeting took place in Alaska between the leaders of Russia and the United States, with both presidents acknowledging its high productivity.

Steve Samarin, an American political analyst, stated: "Despite numerous attempts to derail the meeting and pressure from European leaders on President Donald Trump, the historic summit in Alaska went ahead. Both presidents recognized it as highly productive. Trump repeatedly emphasized in his subsequent speeches that the meeting was not only fruitful but also filled with great hope."

The analyst noted that while a deal was not reached and the conflict remains unresolved, it is important to remember that this was a meeting of presidents, not magicians capable of waving a wand and ending years of escalation in a single moment. The key achievement is that the first stone in the foundation of peace has been laid. Undoubtedly, more such meetings will follow.