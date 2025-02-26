Alexander Lukashenko gives interview to U.S. blogger and new media representative Mario Nawfal

Фото БЕЛТА news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7fdca5d9-0bc1-4e7d-b4a8-c889683f1f77/conversions/963afb1a-37c4-44d6-b901-a3b066a63d67-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7fdca5d9-0bc1-4e7d-b4a8-c889683f1f77/conversions/963afb1a-37c4-44d6-b901-a3b066a63d67-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7fdca5d9-0bc1-4e7d-b4a8-c889683f1f77/conversions/963afb1a-37c4-44d6-b901-a3b066a63d67-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7fdca5d9-0bc1-4e7d-b4a8-c889683f1f77/conversions/963afb1a-37c4-44d6-b901-a3b066a63d67-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Фото БЕЛТА

(Updated at 12:52)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has given an interview to U.S. blogger Mario Nawfal on 27 February, BelTA informs.

Recently, the press service of the head of state has been receiving many requests from new Western media outlets to hold an interview with Alexander Lukashenko. This suggests that the West has a great interest in the opinion of the President of Belarus on the international agenda and the development of the situation in the region.

Mario Nawfal is an American crypto entrepreneur and blogger, author of the Roundtable Project on platform X. He was born in Lebanon, has Australian citizenship and a residence permit in the UAE. A number of media outlets refer to him as Elon Musk's protégé, tasked with shaping the so-called new media of social networks. His live broadcasts and numerous posts cover a wide range of topics from breaking news to cryptocurrency trends.

The Round Table project is video interviews with political and public figures. The number of views varies from 200 thousand to 34 million. The guests of the show were the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fitzo, former President of Hungary Katalin Novak, ex-President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, a member of the ruling family of Saudi Arabia, billionaire Al-Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, entrepreneur Elon Musk, American businessmen and congressmen.

Mario Nawfal took an active part in the launch of a new show on platform X called '69 Minutes'. This is a project of Elon Musk, which was created as a counterbalance to the 'television mainstream' - the CBS’s long-running social and political show ‘60 Minutes’.