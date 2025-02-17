3.54 RUB
3.26 USD
3.42 EUR
Lukashenko: Belarus is ready to develop cooperation with Libya
Belarus is ready to develop cooperation with Libya, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during the meeting with Field Marshal and Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Belqasim Omar Haftar, BelTA informs.
"Mr. Haftar, please, feel you are on home ground, that you have come to visit your friends. I have read a lot about you, heard a lot about you, was told a lot of about you. But much to my regret, this is just the first time I met you. I wish you know that we are very well aware of the situation in Libya, we know Libya very well. I have a special attitude towards your people; I used to visit to Libya. Of course, today it is a different Libya. But you should know that we are ready to do everything for you that you will see useful in Belarus," said the head of state.
On February 17, the Libyan Commander-in-Chief arrived on a visit to Belarus. The purpose of Khalifa Haftar's visit is to promote economic, humanitarian and social sphere cooperation between Libya and Belarus.