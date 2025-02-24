Lukashenko Confirms Commitment to Strengthening Bilateral Relations between Belarus and Kuwait

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has conveyed his heartfelt wishes for strengthening bilateral relations between Belarus and Kuwait. He extended his congratulations to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as to the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the occasion of the National Day. This was reported by BELTA, referencing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"In light of your resolute and inspiring efforts, the State of Kuwait is making significant strides toward the realization of the strategic plan 'Kuwait Vision 2035', aimed at the progressive modernization of the nation’s economy and social sphere," the message to the Emir reads.

"I am convinced that our shared goals and developmental principles, along with a mutual desire to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors, will further strengthen the bilateral relations between Minsk and Kuwait City for the benefit of our peoples."

In his congratulatory message to Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the President reiterated the commitment to doing everything possible to further bolster the amicable Belarusian-Kuwaiti relations.