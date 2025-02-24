3.57 BYN
Lukashenko Discusses Creation of Religious Centers During Meeting with Metropolitan Benjamin
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met on February 25 with Metropolitan Benjamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of All Belarus, as reported by BELTA.
"It is good, Your Grace, that we are meeting after our joint, as you say, 'synodal' meeting with representatives of all churches (referring to the meeting between the head of state and representatives of religious confessions on February 10—editor's note). It is important for me to know your opinion on this matter, particularly regarding the establishment of certain centers for our religions. I know that our Orthodox Church has always been quite zealous about anything parallel, but they are also very passionate about everything. Therefore, your opinion is very important to me in this regard," said Alexander Lukashenko.
This year, the Belarusian Orthodox Church is celebrating significant dates for the entire Orthodox world. These include the 555th anniversary of the miraculous discovery of the Zhirovichy Icon of the Mother of God and the 505th anniversary of the Holy Dormition Zhirovichy Stavropegial Monastery. The commemorative events will take place in May. Additionally, in June, the 900th anniversary of the Spaso-Euphrosinievsky Stavropegial Women’s Monastery in Polotsk will be celebrated.