Lukashenko: for some power players - war is more lucrative business than peace

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8fceb04f-97eb-474a-9726-72deaebfdfbe/conversions/8a196cbe-3626-48eb-8aca-f4f6c66620b3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8fceb04f-97eb-474a-9726-72deaebfdfbe/conversions/8a196cbe-3626-48eb-8aca-f4f6c66620b3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8fceb04f-97eb-474a-9726-72deaebfdfbe/conversions/8a196cbe-3626-48eb-8aca-f4f6c66620b3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8fceb04f-97eb-474a-9726-72deaebfdfbe/conversions/8a196cbe-3626-48eb-8aca-f4f6c66620b3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

For some power players - war is a more lucrative business than peace. The situation in the world is not just tense, came to a head. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the state awards and epaulettes presentation ceremony to high-ranking military officers, BelTA informs.

"There was a time when many people thought wars would be a thing of the past forever. Mankind dreamed that the 21st century would be the century of creation, cooperation and peace. A century when soldiers would combating each other only at the Spartakiads of friendly armies. Unfortunately, the reality turned out to be more severe. For some world leaders war is a more lucrative business than peace. Human lives cost nothing to them," the President said.