Lukashenko: for some power players - war is more lucrative business than peace
For some power players - war is a more lucrative business than peace. The situation in the world is not just tense, came to a head. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the state awards and epaulettes presentation ceremony to high-ranking military officers, BelTA informs.
"There was a time when many people thought wars would be a thing of the past forever. Mankind dreamed that the 21st century would be the century of creation, cooperation and peace. A century when soldiers would combating each other only at the Spartakiads of friendly armies. Unfortunately, the reality turned out to be more severe. For some world leaders war is a more lucrative business than peace. Human lives cost nothing to them," the President said.
"We see how our former allies in the anti-Hitler coalition, instead of a good-neighborliness on the western borders are persistently building an arc of instability. The conclusion is - we need to be strong, be vigilant and strengthen the defense capability of the state to the extent it is possible. That is what we are constantly doing," said the Belarusian leader.