Lukashenko Hears Report on Adjusting Belarusian Armed Forces Development Plan for 2026-2030

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is holding a meeting to hear a report on proposals for adjusting the activities of the Armed Forces Development and Construction Plan for 2026-2030, BELTA reports.

The document defines the army's tasks in peacetime and wartime. This is a scheduled event.

"A large-scale review of the Armed Forces was conducted at one time. We reviewed the results in a rough approximation. I believe this frankly, without concealing anything. According to my information, the discussion itself in the army was received very positively. Those in military uniform responded positively. However, during the review, a number of factors and aspects were identified that we in the army—you—should have discussed and reported on in order to adjust the Armed Forces development plan through 2030," the head of state said.

The President also commented on the attack on a bus carrying Belarusian citizens, including children, that occurred on June 17 in Russia's Bryansk region.