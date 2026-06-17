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Lukashenko Hears Report on Adjusting Belarusian Armed Forces Development Plan for 2026-2030
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is holding a meeting to hear a report on proposals for adjusting the activities of the Armed Forces Development and Construction Plan for 2026-2030, BELTA reports.
The document defines the army's tasks in peacetime and wartime. This is a scheduled event.
"A large-scale review of the Armed Forces was conducted at one time. We reviewed the results in a rough approximation. I believe this frankly, without concealing anything. According to my information, the discussion itself in the army was received very positively. Those in military uniform responded positively. However, during the review, a number of factors and aspects were identified that we in the army—you—should have discussed and reported on in order to adjust the Armed Forces development plan through 2030," the head of state said.
The President also commented on the attack on a bus carrying Belarusian citizens, including children, that occurred on June 17 in Russia's Bryansk region.
The participants in the event included State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, Deputy Secretary of State Andrei Gorbatenko, Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Vladimir Kupriyanyuk, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces Alexander Ilyukevich, and Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces Andrei Lukyanovich.