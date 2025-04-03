Lukashenko intends to find out how effectively Belarus spends funds for development of sports

"I invited you in order to professionally discuss the issues of how effectively we spend funds on the development of sports, particularly its game types. We have developed a certain system of support for teams, coaches, athletes. We need to discard everything unnecessary and decide how we are going to live further. The state allocates huge funds to improve infrastructure, establish preferences, children's sports. If we had followed the Western way, there would be no sports in the country today," said Alexander Lukashenko.