Lukashenko on Elections: We Did Everything So Democratic That Even Our Foes Could Not Criticize Us

"Thank you for coming and working with your colleagues. Your assessment and conclusion are important to us, because you have always been our sincere friends. And I want you to speak honestly. I heard your preliminary statements. Maybe we did something wrong somewhere, didn't do a good job. At these elections, we tried to do everything so democratically that even our most ardent adversaries would have nothing to criticize. We sincerely endeavored to achieve that," stated the head of state.