The elections in Belarus were held according to all democratic standards, and Western countries should learn such openness of the process. This statement was made by representatives of the observer mission from Iran during a meeting with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko.

He informed the mission of the election results, the delegation was impressed by the high turnout throughout the country. Iranian observers worked across polling stations, representatives noted the high level of organization and no violations.

Ali Keshvari, representative of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran:

"The main difference in the election processes of our countries is that Belarus has an early voting procedure. In Iran, all elections are held on a single day. And the fact that such a large number of international observers from different countries were invited to Belarus confirms that the elections were organized transparently and clear. As for the West's non-recognition of the election results, holding free elections is a confirmation that the country is taking its own independent line."

The concluding meeting of the Central Election Commission will be held on February 3. During a conversation with journalists, Igor Karpenko noted that an honest, objective assessment of ongoing political processes is very important for the Central Election Commission, he also commented on the individual sanctions applied by the UK yesterday.

Igor Karpenko, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus:

"I consider this the highest assessment of my work and the work of our commission on conducting the election process. Well, and those who impose these sanctions, we really understand that they are not interested in how the process is organized, whether it complies with national legislation, they are interested in the outcomes. If the result is what they need, then they will evaluate it completely differently. And we hold elections for our nation, in the interests of our country, our people. As you may know, there is a saying that England has no friends, only interests. So, the Englishmen in the UK should correct it a little and understand that, in the end, there are many countries in the world that also have their own interests. And you cannot build your well-being by infringing the interests of other nations and mistreatment of their well-being."

Igor Karpenko also noted that the CEC had not received any complaints after the presidential elections. The Central Election Commission will continue to pursue a policy of openness.