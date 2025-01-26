Ekaterina Tikhomirova discusses how the BChB extremists, whose existence depends on Western funding, failed to create a negative image of the Belarusian elections due to the lack of financial support from the US.

The white-red-white (BChB) extremists, whose existence directly depends on handouts from the West to continue funding, urgently needed to create a negative picture and a negative image of the Belarusian elections. There was a clearly developed plan. However, it failed.

Barely 500 people gathered for foreign rallies. This is not in one country, but everywhere where there are NGOs with a Belarusian bias and foreign funding.

In Estonia, for example, only 2 people came to the action. In Warsaw, they had to position the frame in such a way as to report on the mass character. They worked using the same method in 2020.

The foreign extremists are in a bad streak. Trump has stopped all subsidies from the American trough for three months, there will be an audit. There was a chance to show that we are useful and needed in exile, there are many of us, but they had already spent the allocated money on bots and actions.

On January 26, while Belarusians were voting for the President at the polling stations, protests were taking place in Warsaw, Lithuania and other places where extremist parasites were hiding. They had been announced in advance, and in terms of timing and route. However, even at the preparation stage, the fugitives were experiencing a slight cramp and it was clear in advance that the protests would be small in number.

But the information noise was very necessary. In Warsaw, for example (let me remind you, that's where the most loyal subjects of the self-proclaimed young lady who loves to travel around the world are supposed to be) they were supposed to march with flags there, and then gather for the rally.

By the way, the donors allocated out 60 thousand euros. Let's show what the 60 thousand euros spent look like. Ilya Dobrotvor wrote a comment: "The event turned out to be on the level of a rural community center. What was all this for? I don't know. Trump suspended funding for 90 days, so there was no even coffee/tea at the event. Why did I waste my time... I'm not the only one who decided this, people are slowly leaving."

Before that, the announced march took place. A column with a white-red-white banner walked along a pre-determined route. Firstly, the banner looks like it was pretty much rolled up somewhere. White-red-white with a brown admixture. They stretched out the canvas. No more than 300 people. Possibly with Polish police. That's all.

Now let's take a look. This is how it looked from a quadcopter, that is, from above. And this is how they showed it. According to a well-known scheme. Choose a view from below, there will be fewer empty spaces. By the way, this is the largest group.

Our guys counted everyone there - every single one. Everyone who was there. Only 70 people attended the rally without coffee and tea. Only 10 people came to the action on Castle Square in Warsaw, 20 people to the so-called "Information picket". 10 people in Lublin. 15 In Brussels. In 20 people in Cologne. Estonia - 2 people. Prague - 20 people. In Bologna, Italy - 15. Switzerland - 2, UK - 10, Klaipeda - 10. New York - 50. Stockholm - 10, Australia - 10. Canada - 20. To sum it up - 581 people - the crowd that was attracted to the anti-state action.

Sergei Kabakovich, official representative of the Investigative Committee of Belarus:

"The main goal is to demonstrate the so-called competence of the leadership of the fugitive groups, discredit Belarus in the international arena, interfere in the electoral process and disrupt the electoral campaign. The gatherings were accompanied by offensive slogans inciting social hatred using extremist symbols. Despite the increased measures of conspiracy, these are 581 people, 365 characters who took part in the gatherings in various cities have been identified. At present, as part of the investigation of the criminal case, their activities have been documented and a decision has been made to bring the defendants to criminal responsibility, including through special proceedings."

In general, a spectacular failure. By the way, the fugitives said that the reason for the NON-mass character of the "mass actions" is the lack of funding from the United States. That is, a lot of money. That is, Trump is to blame. And they still have three months to live.

Alexander Peske, analyst, journalist, publisher of the magazine "Russian Switzerland":

"The modern Russian and Belarusian opposition cannot form new ideas, strategies, or anything like that to unite this motley crowd that lives in Vilnius, Warsaw and elsewhere."