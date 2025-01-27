"The Republic of Belarus is an absolutely democratic country by all standards and rules. Alongside the Russian Federation, it always showcases the ideal, purity, and openness of various pre-election campaigns. In 2024, the presidential elections in Russia concluded in one round. This was recognized by international observers. And in 2025, I believe, this trend of genuine democracy will continue in the Republic of Belarus. This cannot be said about the European Union and the USA, where electoral campaigns take place in several cycles, and people empower electors to vote for certain candidates within the framework of only two parties. I mean the USA (Republicans, Democrats), while in the Republic of Belarus, the principle of multi-party system truly exists."