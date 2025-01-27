Elections Belarusian Citizens May Be Granted Right to Vote in Russian Local

Belarusian citizens may be granted the right to vote in Russian elections. On January 28, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 42, approving the draft protocol for negotiations on amendments to the Treaty between Belarus and Russia on Equal Rights of Citizens dated December 25, 1998.

The draft protocol establishes the possibility for Belarusian and Russian citizens, permanently residing in the territory of the other state, to participate in local elections on a reciprocal basis - to vote and be elected to local self-government bodies.

This document is the result of targeted efforts carried out in Belarus to ensure equal rights for Belarusian and Russian citizens, including electoral rights, as until now, Belarusian citizens permanently residing in Russia could not participate in local elections.