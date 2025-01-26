Some Western media outlets are promoting the same fake agenda. They disregard the opinions of numerous international observers who openly express their views on the choice of Belarusians, as paid media spread lies. However, the truth cannot be hidden, and the following material is a fact.

Western media, some of which strive to maintain balanced judgments, note that attitudes towards the elections in Belarus heavily depend on geography and political beliefs. This applies not only to the assessments given by foreign politicians but also to the opinions expressed by international observers.

The New York Times: "But foreign election observers from Africa, former Soviet republics, and far-right political parties in Europe, such as the Alternative for Germany, hailed the vote as a triumph of democracy and condemned the sharp criticism of the elections by European officials and the European Parliament. 'They say there is a dictatorship here, but I don't think so - the reality in Belarus is completely different,' said Krastyo Vrachev from Bulgaria. 'People are calm and communicate easily; it is not like that in Europe,' he added."

Russian media emphasize that the election results in Belarus will strengthen the allied relations between Minsk and Moscow. In this sense, the new electoral cycle will continue long-established trends:

Lenta.ru: "Even before the announcement of preliminary results, the President of Belarus spoke about his first international visit. 'It would be strange if I went somewhere other than Moscow,' he said in response to a question about his first meeting with a foreign leader. Finally, Lukashenko commented in advance on the non-recognition of the elections in Belarus by European countries. This will not play any role in the development of the country, he stated."

The Chinese agency Xinhua provides an in-depth analysis of the current state and prospects for the development of the Belarusian economy. It notes that the election results were largely predetermined by the fact that in a region engulfed by conflicts and crises, our country has maintained an impressive development potential:

Xinhua: "The International Institute for Middle East and Balkan Studies (IFIMES, Slovenia) previously published a report analyzing A. Lukashenko's activities during his time in power. Independent analysts believe that the current president of Belarus has achieved several significant accomplishments during his tenure. Among the most notable achievements, according to the institute, are the promotion of economic stability in Belarus and the improvement of citizens' quality of life, the development of key industrial sectors and the strengthening of export potential, and the expansion of infrastructure through the construction of roads and bridges."

Xinhua: Minsk to play an even greater role in the SCO and BRICS

Chinese experts note that the elections in Belarus ensure the country's growth in international influence, at least in the Eurasian direction. The country is already actively participating in economic integration associations that include the most dynamically developing states on the planet. It is evident that cooperation with them will remain a priority:

Xinhua: "Yan Bo, Deputy Director of the Center for Russian Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, stated that Belarus's accession to the SCO will have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape of Central and Eastern Europe, giving new impetus to SCO cooperation in the fields of security, economy, and culture. The documents signed by President A. Lukashenko at the highest level will define Belarus's participation in the two mechanisms of the SCO and BRICS for the next five years and enhance the country's international influence within the framework of multilateral diplomacy."

Foreign media note that in the near future, it is quite appropriate to expect a thaw in relations between Belarus and Western countries. There are grounds to believe, for example, that the United States will soon move from a policy of pressure to negotiations in one form or another. Some signs of this are already evident:

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: "On January 24, the US State Department removed a statement by former Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the non-recognition of the presidential elections in Belarus from its official website, reported BELTA. The page where the statement was previously published now displays the message: 'We apologize for the inconvenience.'"

The British BBC, although generally unfriendly, also notes that Belarus has a chance to participate in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in the near future. A thaw is also possible in relations with the EU, which sees the futility of its previous policy based on sanctions and the pursuit of foreign policy isolation.

Social Media Supports Belarus

As for the reaction of ordinary internet users, social media users overwhelmingly responded to the Belarusian elections very favorably, if not enthusiastically:

Quotes from social media:

"Heartfelt congratulations to the Belarusians on the right choice! To Alexander Grigoryevich - on a well-deserved victory! Wishing you good health and many, many years! Peace and goodness to you, Belarusians!"

"Well done, Belarusians, you looked at Ukraine and don't want such a thing in your country."

"The elections took place! No doubt, this is our choice and our decision! The President is ready to dialogue with any journalist! The choice is made, the choice is right!"

"Well done, Belarusians! You voted for peace and prosperity!"