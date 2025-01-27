Belarus Withdrew Agreement with Ukraine on Mutual Recognition of Construction Licenses

Belarus has terminated the agreement between the Government of Belarus and the Government of Ukraine on the mutual recognition of state licenses for construction activities issued by licensing centers of the Republic of Belarus and Ukraine. It is provided by Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus No. 43 dated 24 January 2025, published on the National Legal Internet Portal, BELTA reports.

The document states that, on the basis of Article 62 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties of May 23, 1969 and Article 44 of the Law of the Republic of Belarus dated July 23, 2008 No. 421-Z "On International Treaties of the Republic of Belarus", the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus resolves to terminate the Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Belarus and Ukraine on the mutual recognition of state licenses for construction activities issued by licensing centers of Belarus and Ukraine, signed in Kiev on May 17, 1996.

The Resolution also finds invalid the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus dated November 16, 1995 No. 628 "On the conclusion of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of Ukraine on the mutual recognition of state licenses for construction activities issued by licensing centers of the Republic of Belarus and Ukraine", from the date of the Agreement termination.

The Council of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus to provide notification of the Agreement termination.