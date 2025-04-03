Lukashenko on Sports Funding: "There Will Be No Money Without Progress"

Every ruble invested in the sports sector must yield results. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on April 4 during a meeting on support for physical education and sports organizations, as reported by BELTA.

The President questioned what measures have been taken to bring order, especially in team sports, and what more needs to be done. He also inquired about the implementation of his directives and the oversight of state funds allocated to clubs and federations.

"It is not a problem today to see where this money is going. Please take care of your relatives, close ones, and lovers with your own money," Lukashenko emphasized. "How justly and responsibly are the clubs managing their funds, or are they just mindlessly spending them? What are the financial resources directed towards? We will hold the Ministry of Sport accountable for sports facilities that cost billions of rubles."