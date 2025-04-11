Lukashenko proposes Pakistan to supply goods to Europe through Belarus

Head of the state Alexander Lukashenko has offered Pakistan to supply their products to Europe through Belarus. The President said to journalists after his talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, BelTA informed.

According to the President, Belarus will be glad to see more products from Pakistan on its market. These could be, for example, rice and mandarins, pharmaceutical and textile products, sporting goods, clothing and footwear.

"We are also ready to cooperate with Pakistan in terms of supplying your products to the European market. At least, the Europeans will be pleased to buy your goods. They have not imposed sanctions against you. So, please, use Belarus, which is in the center of Europe, to promote your products to the West," Alexander Lukashenko suggested addressing the Pakistani representatives.