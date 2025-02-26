Lukashenko: Russia Firmly Opposes European Peacekeeping Forces in Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that Russia would never agree to the deployment of European Union peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. He made these remarks during an interview with American blogger Mario Nawfal, as BELTA reported.

"Regarding the deployment of peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, Russia will never agree to this. At least, that is Russia's position as of today. Moreover, the leadership of the European Union, primarily through Germany and France, adopts a very aggressive stance at this time," the Belarusian leader said.

"I’m not sure if Trump was able to persuade Macron and Starmer towards peace and negotiations. However, you can see that they are taking a very aggressive position regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine."