Lukashenko: State is not going to raise artificial barriers for private business

The state is not going to raise artificial barriers for private business. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting with representatives of private companies on February 17, BelTA informs.

The head of state named decriminalization of economic risks among the issues that currently need to be paid a special attention.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that there are unfair businessmen among entrepreneurs, as well as in any other sphere, and isolated cases cast a shadow of distrust on the entire business community. "But I want to underline: the state will not raise any artificial barriers because of a few crooks. Everything should be approached based on pragmatism and common sense," the head of state said.

"I reckon that we should precede nothing but the interests of our economy. The authorities are equally interested in the private and public sectors, as well as foreign businesses working for all of us - the people and the state," the President emphasized. - This means that we should stand private and state-owned enterprises on equal competitive footing.