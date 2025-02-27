Lukashenko: The role of state is not to supervise, but to create clear business environment

The role of the state should be not to supervise, but to create clear working conditions and common rules of conduct for all market participants. This was noted by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on February 28 during the meeting on the new price control system, BelTA informs.

"There should be no harsh regulation methods so as not to harm the economy. We should not excessively check the prices of commodity producers," said Alexander Lukashenko. - And the role of the state from now on should be not in supervision, but in creating clear working conditions, common rules of conduct for all market participants. Businessmen and manufacturers should set their own prices, but they should follow a certain track – the track of fairness.