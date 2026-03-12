3.72 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.38 BYN
Lukashenko: To avoid Belarusian Oreshnik one shouldn't intrude from either Ukraine or Poland
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko commented to journalists on statements from Ukraine that NATO should consider the Oreshnik missile system deployed on Belarusian territory a legitimate target, BelTA reports.
"This isn't even newsworthy. This is pure stupidity, and only fools are talking about it. I'm not saying we'll launch this Oreshnik missile tomorrow at Vilnius, Warsaw, or Kiev. God forbid! That's not our task. We need to defend our country. And to prevent this Oreshnik missile from launching, please, don't bother us. Not from Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, or Latvia. Let's resolve these issues humanely," the President said.
"Let them consider it a legitimate target. They were indignant, they cried, and now they've quieted down—what I consider a legitimate target for the Belarusian Armed Forces. I'm not threatening them. I don't want them to snatch it up and start doing it again," Alexander Lukashenko remarked. "Do you think that if they consider objects on Belarusian territory a legitimate target, I'll be sleeping and just watching? I can reach 70 km, 200 km. We have the means to reach it. So I'd advise them not to flap their tongues and keep quiet. They consider the Oreshnik a legitimate target - go ahead."
The head of state also noted that the Oreshnik is a mobile weapon. "A dozen decoys. That is, 10 vehicles will be deployed. They'll look from above and see ten Oreshniks. But there will be only one. Therefore, there's always an antidote for any poison," he stated.