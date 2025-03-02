Lukashenko to Deliver Annual Address at Belarusian People's Congress

The key event of the Belarusian People's Congress will be the President's address to parliament and the Belarusian people. This was stated by the Chairman of the House of Representatives, Igor Sergeenko, during a meeting of the Council of the House of Representatives, as reported by BELTA.

"In April, the next session of the Belarusian People's Congress will take place, with all members of the House of Representatives serving as delegates. Without a doubt, the central event will be the address of the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, with his annual message to parliament and the Belarusian people, in which the head of state will outline key priorities in the country's domestic and foreign policy. The task of parliament, like all branches of power, is to ensure the clear implementation of the course outlined by the leader of our country," Igor Sergeenko said.