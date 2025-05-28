Lukashenko to Impose Ban on Borrowing in Gambling

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko demanded a ban on banks accepting payments from individuals in favor of foreign gambling operators. This directive was issued on May 29 during a meeting with the government leadership, according to BELTA.

One of the topics discussed was the gambling industry. President Lukashenko emphasized that this issue is delicate, touching upon ethics and safety.

"Firstly, with the presence of virtual establishments, there is a need for insurance to prevent children and incapacitated citizens from participating in these games. Secondly, such entertainment should only be accessible to financially capable individuals. In short, we have addressed this issue before, and in Belarus, it is flourishing — thriving and flourishing, as the saying goes. We have experience managing the gambling sector, and based on that experience, let us finally establish clear rules," the President stated. "We know many examples where, for instance, a compulsive gambler cannot stop, and there are no barriers to prevent this. They accumulate debts, take out loans, sell property. The individual suffers, as do their family and society. Some people do pay attention to this."