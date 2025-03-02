Lukashenko: We must not allow outflow of people from the regions under any circumstances

When making personnel decisions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed the government to address the problem of the outflow of people from the regions, BELTA reports.

Speaking about the tasks facing the economic bloc of the government, Alexander Lukashenko first of all emphasized the need to attract investment. "The main task for this bloc remains economic growth, and this is primarily investment," the President said.

He recalled the "One District - One Project" initiative, which has received good development. "I am ready for us to see new ideas based on this initiative. But investments must increase. And we plan that over the five-year period we will see an increase in investments by about a third," the head of state noted.

According to him, special attention should be paid to the implementation of significant investment projects, including the Great Stone industrial park, the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, and the BELGEE passenger car production plant. "I hope that new ones will appear," Alexander Lukashenko added.