President of Belarus expresses condolences over death of USSR People's Artist Oleg Strizhenov

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the family and friends of People's Artist of the USSR Oleg Strizhenov in connection with his death, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"An unusually talented actor has passed away. The brilliant images created by Oleg Strizhenov won the love of millions of fans and became an example of the highest skill, having written bright pages in the history of Soviet and Russian cinematography. The bright memory of him will always live in our hearts," the condolence message reads.