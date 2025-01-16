President of Belarus pardons 23 people convicted of extremist crimes

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 23 people convicted of extremist crimes. The Belarusian leader signed the corresponding decree, BELTA reports.

All of them wrote petitions for pardon, admitted their guilt and repented. These are three women and 20 men. Among the pardoned, 13 people are over 50 years old, 14 have chronic diseases, 12 have children, including one - a father of many children.