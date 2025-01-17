Will old dollars be refused at exchange offices? Answer of Association of Belarusian Banks

The Association of Belarusian Banks has dispelled the fears of Belarusians about the acceptance of old-style U.S. currency. Thus, it is stated that if the banknote is genuine, there should not be any difficulties with its exchange in the bank.



Starting from 1928 The U.S. dollars are legal tender in the respective foreign country, so they are subject to acceptance in the cash offices of Belarusian banks. Provided they meet the established signs of solvency, that is, they are not dilapidated or badly damaged. The same information was also confirmed in one of the largest banks of the country.