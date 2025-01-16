Why some people are waiting for Trump's inauguration day with apprehension?

The date of January 20, which some are waiting for as the beginning of a new era in American politics, is increasingly becoming the day of X. And the closer to the inauguration of Donald Trump, the more the center of Washington begins to resemble an exhibition of metal fences.

How are the US preparing for the anniversary ceremony in history?

January 20 is Trump's inauguration day. The ceremony will be the anniversary - the hundredth in American history. At noon local time (8 pm Minsk time, the future leader of America will take the oath, give a speech, and then take part in the ceremonial parade. It is noteworthy that for the first time in US history - the ritual will be held with flags at half-mast due to mourning over the death of former US President Jimmy Carter. The atmosphere is alarming. To ensure security Washington plans to attract 25 thousand law enforcement officers, 48 kilometers of high temporary fencing have already been erected and checkpoints have been created to allow spectators to pass.

Biden has already said goodbye to the Americans. He has written off the past four years as a plus. He did not give specific examples, but he lashed out at the oligarchs.

Territorial ambitions, shock value and major deals. The elected US President plans to issue more than a hundred decrees on the day of his inauguration. The Anatolian Agency staff clarifies: on his first working day in the White House, Trump is preparing documents related to energy development, border security, deportation for publication.

Mexico has already prepared for such a development - in the city of Tijuana, which borders the United States, a state of emergency has been declared due to the possible arrival of a large number of migrants as part of their mass deportation from the states. But, without losing hope, another caravan of migrants still set off from southern Mexico towards the United States.

Canada has prepared a "response" to the Trump administration in the event that the Americans decide to impose tariffs on goods (due to Canada's refusal to become the 51st state). Residents of Greenland are also worried. Let me remind you that Donald Trump decided to buy an island. Not for himself, of course, but in order to "make America great again."