A layer of war instigators or extremists, who made some people refugees. Now they also develop a craving for a normal life after realizing what they have done, when money from abroad no longer helps so much, and the realization that they have become cannon fodder for the West makes them sick.

A series of interviews with former employees of media-like structures was released this week. In 2020, they were fully aware of their actions. Only then it was a game of politics for good financial reward without understanding the consequences.

Their own children and loved ones could have become victims of the chaos they created. Now this is already obvious to the executors of the dirty order. They destroyed their own Motherland in the interests of a foreign country. They passed off opinions as facts. Today, they themselves are horrified by how they immersed themselves in their own narratives and raised the level of lies, provoking public confrontation and chaos on the streets of Belarusian cities.

Confession of extremists

Our society has gone through a thorny path of establishing its own statehood. Today, Belarus is a brand country. Our products are recognizable and in demand all over the world. Almost every niche has analogues of Belarusian production. Simply put, for every Caterpillar there is a BELAZ.

But many are simply not ready for fair competition. Western economic expansion prefers to establish monopolies by absorbing and ruining competitors. But Alexander Lukashenko strongly disagrees with this approach to Belarus. This is the main reason for the consistent discrediting of his personality and actions. For this, they use media-like structures - the so-called elements of soft power. Here is what one of the former employees of such an institution, Igor Losik, says about this.

Igor Losik:

"All media are financed by someone. Voice of America. Deutsche Welle - by the German government, Belsat - by Poland. In Ukraine, many independent media and TV channels belong to various oligarchs. Euroradio is owned by the European Union. Radio Liberty is financed by the American Congress, the government. This has not been hidden for 70 years."

In 2020, truly large-scale work was done with the involvement of the full potential of Western soft power. On the eve of the election campaign, they warmed up the public - distrust of the authorities through falsification of data on the fight against coronavirus. They told tales about crowds of dead people, secret morgues and crematoriums. Then they came up with a narrative about complete distrust of the authorities on the part of citizens. It was actively promoted, promoted to the masses. Andrey Kuznechik, one of those who manipulated public opinion, admits this.

Andrey Kuznechik:

"In 2020, the official data of the Ministry of Health on the topic of coronavirus was initially considered untrustworthy, so to speak. It was as if it was implied that they were initially falsified, some other figures were sought, extrapolated from some known isolated cases, without finding official or unofficial confirmation, because it is difficult to confirm somehow."

The feeling of injustice works most effectively to manipulate emotions and create a show that attracts onlookers and passers-by. This was especially emphasized. The flagship of all media-like structures was the narrative about the excess of force by law enforcement agencies. These were the first days when groups began to attack police officers with pre-prepared reinforcement, stones and clubs. This is how Igor Kornei, who brought people out onto the streets in those days, comments on this.

Igor Korney:

"For example, excessive use of force is connected with the security forces. It was enough to disseminate this, and people were angry. Then, when these clashes occurred, especially in the first days of August, they subconsciously understood that information was heard that the security forces beat someone up, and it was necessary to almost take revenge on them. The reaction of the special forces and other units was adequate to the challenges of that time."

The feeling of injustice was formed long before the start of the election campaign. The notorious meme about 3% created the illusion of the inevitable defeat of the incumbent President and the inevitable victory of the alternative candidate.

Any discrepancy with this artificially created reality of the future was a priori declared a deception. The conditions were laid for the formation of vigilante groups - avengers who would fight to restore justice. The entire process was controlled and was fully coordinated by structures with foreign funding. Here is what American lawyer and political scientist Yuri Zenkovich says about this.

Yuri Zenkovich, American lawyer, political scientist: