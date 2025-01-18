Meteorite falls near Smolevichi - search for guest from space continues

Weather in Belarus
Minsk Planetarium asks for help from eyewitnesses. On December 25, the cameras of the Belarusian Meteorite Network recorded a superbolide. It flew over the capital and fell near the regional center of Smolevichi in the form of meteorites. The total mass of the fallen substance is estimated at several kg. Residents of the villages of Ryaby Slup, Prisynok, Kalyuga, Cherny Les, Vysokie Lyady are asked to pay attention to unusual stones of different sizes that lie on the surface. They may be of particular interest to scientists, because an extraterrestrial object can store a lot of information at the molecular level about other galaxies.
For those wishing to join the search: the meteorite must attract a magnet and be very dense - such a hard molecular lattice does not exist on the Earth.
The unique find is of great scientific importance and may become the sixth known meteorite in the territory of Belarus. Some samples are kept in the BSU museum. It holds extremely rare fragments that fell outside our country.