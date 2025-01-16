When baptismal bathing can become a sin, priest warns

Immersion in the baptismal font in a state of intoxication is inadmissible - it is a sin and sacrilege, said at a press conference the head of the information service of the Moscow diocese, priest Alexander Volkov.

On January 19, the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates the Baptism of the Lord or Epiphany. Believers remember the baptism of Jesus Christ, which was performed by John the Baptist in the waters of the Jordan River. In the Russian Church there is a Epiphany tradition to consecrate not only water in churches, but also one’s body. On this day in Russia there is a folk tradition of baptismal bathing - a threefold immersion in the Jordan - a hole cut out in the form of a cross.