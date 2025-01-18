Early voting for presidential elections starts in Belarus on January 21

Weather in Belarus
Brest0°
Gomel0°
Vitebsk-1°
Mogilev-1°
Grodno-1°
Minsk0°
Minsk
0°
The electoral campaign is entering its most active phase. Early voting begins in Belarus tomorrow, January 21. This is a global practice that is primarily convenient for voters.
With the opening of polling stations, exactly at 12, the Center for Public Election Monitoring will also begin its work. Representatives of public organizations will promptly inform the media about everything that happens at the polling stations. And the interest in the elections in Belarus today is felt from absolutely different continents.
This is confirmed by the geography of journalists accredited at the CEC information center - Qatar, Venezuela, France, Russia. These are the world's largest media, more than 800 journalists. The opening of the information center is scheduled for January 24. Obviously, a busy week lies ahead, days when the entire Belarus will be united.