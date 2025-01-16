The main task of the US in our region is to remove Alexander Lukashenko and replace him with a figure who will pursue a policy in the interests of the White House. This opinion was shared by American lawyer and political scientist Yuri Zenkovich. He is sure that for this purpose, media-like structures, elements of soft power, are actively used, through which the consistent discrediting of the President of Belarus personally and his actions is carried out.

"When we talk about information policy in the United States today, we must understand that there is a bipartisan compromise in the country between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

It arose after the start of the conflict in Ukraine back in 2014," he explained. "And, in fact, both parties agree that Russia is an adversary at this stage for the United States, and Belarus is an adversary for the United States to the extent that Belarus is an ally of Russia."

Yuri Zenkovich:

"For this reason, the media that serve public opinion serve political parties, they support this agenda. The party compromise is transmitted to society. Then, a demand for a negative image of Russia and, relatively speaking, Russians is formed in society. Only it is necessary to understand that in this case, Russians do not mean Russians, but the entire post-Soviet space."

According to him, in this case, the media act as a source of information, propaganda, including in order to form public opinion in the United States itself on this issue.

Yuri Zenkovich:

"Radio Liberty, Euroradio, Charter 97, Nasha Niva and other information and opposition resources are instruments of soft power, with the help of which the United States carries out its policy in the Republic of Belarus. The goal of this policy is a change of power in the Republic of Belarus, and specifically the change of the head of state Alexander Lukashenko to another figure who will better correspond to the interests of the United States".