Europe is rapidly approaching a new energy crisis due to the actions of the Kyiv regime and Washington. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The politician noted that energy prices are rising due to Ukraine's refusal to transport Russian gas and newly introduced American sanctions on energy from Russia.

Orban is concerned about the rise in prices, and therefore stated the need to take urgent measures to stabilize the situation in energy supply, as well as to ensure the security of the "Turkish Stream" (the only gas pipeline that currently sends fuel to EU countries; Kiev is trying to sabotage its activities).