IOC Calls for Belarusian and Russian Athletes to be Allowed to Qualify for 2026 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is urging international federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions that would enable them to qualify for the 2026 Olympics. This was reported by TASS and the Swedish broadcaster SVT.

According to sources, the IOC believes that the participation of 15 Russian athletes in a neutral status at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris was successful. A similar model is planned to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, but federations need to provide Russian and Belarusian athletes with the opportunity to qualify.

"There is an opinion that it would be beneficial to apply a similar scheme in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. However, the current situation is such that the membership of Russia and Belarus is suspended, so this matter is not being discussed," noted Olle Dalin, the president of the International Biathlon Union (IBU).