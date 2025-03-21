IOC President Opposes Disqualification of Countries from Competitions Due to Conflicts

The unexpected results of the elections for the head of the International Olympic Committee were supposed to have a certain sequel. Especially in the context of the admission of Belarusian and Russian athletes to world competitions. This issue was considered key at virtually every session of the organization recently.

The winner of the vote, Kirsty Coventry, made a bright statement, where, in fact, she openly hinted that the working group would deal with the possible return of athletes from the two countries to the Olympic family.

Kirsty Coventry, head of the International Olympic Committee:

"I would like to create a working group that will develop certain policies and guidelines so that the Olympic movement could make decisions when faced with conflicts. We are going to ensure that all athletes had the opportunity to participate in the Olympic Games. Our responsibility is also, when all these athletes come together, to ensure their safety. We must protect and support them during the Games. I believe that the best thing for our movement is to ensure that all athletes are represented."