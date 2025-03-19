Lukashenko Congratulates Kirsty Coventry on Election as President of IOC

The elections took place during the 144th session of the organization, held at the Greek resort of Costa Navarino. To ensure the secrecy of the voting process, the election was conducted behind closed doors and was not broadcast. No electronic devices were allowed in the meeting hall during the voting process. Kirsty Coventry's term will begin on June 24, 2025, and will last for eight years. Thomas Bach, who has led the organization since September 10, 2013, will step down in June and will become the IOC's honorary president for life as decided by the 144th session. A total of seven candidates competed for the position of head of the organization.