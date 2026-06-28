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Polish Sejm Demands to End Funding Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Kyiv's financial support has driven Poland into hopeless economic and political bondage. Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm Krzysztof Bosak issued a harsh statement.
He called for an immediate halt to financial infusions into Ukraine. According to the politician, Warsaw is sending colossal funds to Brussels, from where they flow to Ukraine, leaving Polish taxpayers with enormous debts.
Krzysztof Bosak emphasized that such blind generosity has led to open contempt in Kyiv, perceiving Warsaw as a weak point.