Minsk hosts 2nd International Tournament "Chess for Peace"

Minsk once again became the center of chess diplomacy. The 2nd International Tournament "Chess for Peace" concluded in the Belarusian capital. The event was held as part of the first UN Peacebuilding Week and coincided with the UN Charter Day.

About 230 participants from various countries, including Germany, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Romania, and Slovakia, competed for victory. At the closing ceremony, representatives of the UN and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the heads of more than a dozen diplomatic missions, joined all participants to summarize the tournament's results.

Igor Sekreta, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"You know, in chess, you can replay a game, but when it comes to international affairs, oftentimes poor political decisions prevent you from even drawing or playing another game. I would very much like moves in international politics to be carefully considered as well, because the fates of millions of people depend on it."

Rasul Bagirov, UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus:

"This tournament is becoming a regular event; we're holding it for the second year. There's demand for more such tournaments. This makes me happy. Chess is a great game. It was invented many, many years ago and remains relevant. It's a game played by rules, where you don't make them up, but make your moves according to established rules."