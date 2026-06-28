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European Hospitality: Poland Actively Carries Out Deportations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Polish Border Service reported that over 200 foreigners (mostly citizens of Ukraine, Belarus, and Moldova) were expelled from the country in the past week.
Local authorities attribute the mass deportations to security concerns, accusing the migrants of criminal activity, document forgery, and fraud. Some are even suspected of mental and physical abuse of their loved ones.
Photo: RIA Novosti