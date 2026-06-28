Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.RussiaUkraineMiddle East

European Hospitality: Poland Actively Carries Out Deportations

Image

The Polish Border Service reported that over 200 foreigners (mostly citizens of Ukraine, Belarus, and Moldova) were expelled from the country in the past week.

Local authorities attribute the mass deportations to security concerns, accusing the migrants of criminal activity, document forgery, and fraud. Some are even suspected of mental and physical abuse of their loved ones.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Разделы:

In the worldEurope